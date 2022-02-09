Five suspected drug dealers remanded

Five drug dealers, arrested with 30,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from capital Motijheel area, were placed on a two-day remand each by a Dhaka court on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order after the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced the drug dealers before the court with a prayer to grant a five-day remand each for interrogation. The remanded accused are Yasin Arafat, Jafor Alam, Md Faruk, Syed Kamal and Rubel Hossain.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police led by Assistant Police Commissioner Madhu Sudon Das drove at the Fakirerpool Kachcha Bazar area under Motijheel Police Station. During the drive the drug dealers tried to flee but the DB team managed to arrest them and recover 30,000 Yaba tablets. In this connection a case was filed with Motijheel police on Monday night.









