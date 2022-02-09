Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Rooppur N-Plant

5 Russians die in 11 days, probe ordered

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

Pabna, Feb 8: As many as five Russian employees of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant have died in the past 11 days, prompting the police to initiate a probe.
On January 28, Barcenko Alexei, 48, died during treatment at Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, while Shakiroff Alexei, 40, passed away in his sleep on February 2. Three days later, Schukin Pavel, a 48-year-old mechanical engineer of sub-contractor firm Trest Rossem, died at the same upazila medical facility after suddenly falling sick.
Tolmasoff Vassiliev, 59, another employee of another sub-contractor firm, died on the stairs of his 14th floor flat at a tower in the Green City housing project for the Russian officials of the power plant the same day. On Sunday, Vortonikov Alexander, a 45-year-old employee of Nikim Atomstroya firm of the plant, was found dead in his flat at the same residential complex.
Asadussaman, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi police station, said that the autopsy reports of the deceased Russian nationals "did not show anything suspicious".     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sinha murder case verdict documents reach HC
Guardians and students crowd in front of Government Science College
ECNEC approves DSCC’s waste management project
TIB, TIM want Dhaka-KL MoU to be made public
Five suspected drug dealers remanded
5 Russians die in 11 days, probe ordered
Japan to provide $9m to  support WFP, IOM in BD
BAF’s certificate award ceremony held


Latest News
Pfizer's COVID drug sales to top $50 bn in 2022
Sarika Sabrin ties knot again
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
PM to inaugurate Amar Ekushey Book Fair Feb 15
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Mostofa Farooki’s 'No Land’s Man' wins Prix du Public award
Israel targets missile in Syria after anti-aircraft fire
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors take oath
Most Read News
Hijab row: Karnataka schools, colleges shut for 3 days
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
20 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border
4 brothers crushed under pickup van in Cox's Bazar
Letters to parties from Wednesday seeking names for new EC
US donates 6mn more Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh
Hearing on Nipun's appeal against HC order Wednesday
Biden threatens to block Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
Vaccine bill crosses Tk 20,000cr so far, says Health Minister
5 Russian staff of Rooppur plant die, investigation on
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft