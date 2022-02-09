Japan to provide $9m to  support WFP, IOM in BD

Japan will provide US$9 million to support the operations of World Food Programme (WFP) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Bangladesh.

This support contributes approximately $4.55 million to WFP to develop agricultural infrastructure, strengthen market linkage with rural farmers, and improve the food value chain in Cox's Bazar, Ishwardi, and Patuakahali districts, the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka said in a press release on Tuesday.

It will also provide approximately $4.47 million to IOM for construction and maintenance of shelters, disaster risk reduction activities, maintenance of medical facilities and latrines and the construction of deep tube well in the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox's Bazar district, it said.









