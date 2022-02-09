Video
Wednesday, 9 February, 2022
Home Back Page

BAF's certificate award ceremony held

Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Staff Correspondent

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan hands over the 'Mofiz Trophy' to Squadron Leader Muhammad Shadman Ali, GD (P) of No 60 Flying Instructors' Course in Bogura on Tuesday. photo : ispr

The certificate award ceremony of No 60 Flying Instructors' Course of Bangladesh Air Force was held at Flying Instructors' School (FIS), Arulia Air Field, Bogura on Tuesday.
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest and distributed certificates among the 16 course participants, according to ISPR.
In his speech, the Chief Guest appreciated the student officers for being part of respectable group of Flying Instructors who will enable them to train the ab initio pilots to defend the sky of our beloved motherland.
Squadron Leader Muhammad Shadman Ali, GD(P) of no 60 Flying Instructors' Course was adjudged as the best all round student officer and awarded with the prestigious 'Mofiz Trophy'. Officer Commanding of Flying Instructors' School (FIS) Group Captain Mehedi Hasan, psc gave a brief resume on the course conducted by the school.
Among others, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, and Air Officer Commmanding of BAF Base Birsreshto Matiur Rahman Air Vice Marshal M A Awal Hossain, and senior officers of Bangladesh Air Force were also present on the occasion.


