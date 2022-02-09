Bodies of 7 Bangladeshis drowned in Med Sea to return home

Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the repatriation of dead bodies of seven Bangladeshi migrants, who died of hypothermia on a boat from Libya on its way to the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa on Jan 25 will start on 10 February, 2022.

"The first flight carrying dead body of one national is scheduled to depart Rome on 10 February, 2022 and will reach Dhaka on 12 February, 2022. The second flight carrying one national will leave Rome on 11 Febraury, 2022 and is expected to reach Dhaka on 13 February,2022. Booking has been made for all the remaining dead bodies and detailed information in this regard will be available soon," Foreign Ministry release said on Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Imran Hossain and Joy Talukdar from West Piarpur village in Madaripur, Safayet from Ghatakchar village, Zahirul from Mostafapur village, Bappi from Sadar Upazila in Madaripur, Sazzad from Jamalganj in Sunamganj and Saidul from Bhairab Upazila in Kishoreganj, according to a statement issued by the embassy on Saturday.

Bangladesh embassy in Italy launched preparations for sending home the bodies of seven migrant people, who died while trying to cross Mediterranean by boat in cold weather from Libya' in the past week. To complete the official procedure, the dead bodies were sent to Agrigentino area of the capital Palermo, Sicily to be kept in the mortuary till repatriation, the Embassy said.









