BD-India commerce secretary-level meeting deferred for 3 weeks

The Bangladesh and India commerce secretary level meeting has been deferred for three weeks following mutual understandings.

"According to the new schedule, the commerce secretary level meeting is likely to be held in the first week of the next month. Earlier it was almost fixed on February 17-18," Foreign Ministry sources said.

The last commerce secretary level meeting between the two countries was held in last March in Dhaka. However, this time it will be held in New Delhi.

The meeting will focus on lifting of anti-dumping duty on Bangladesh's jute products, India's recognition on BSTI standard certificate on more products and removal of trade barriers and development of infrastructures to boost bilateral trade, Commerce Ministry's sources said.

"From our side (Bangladesh) anti-dumping duty on Bangladesh's product and recognition on BSTI standard certificate on more products are the prime issues," official said.

Official sources said Dhaka has long been demanding lifting of anti-dumping duty imposed by New Delhi on Bangladesh's jute products since 2017. It also urged the Indian government to recognize BSTI's standard certificate on more products but it failed to catch their eyes.

We also wrote a formal letter to India's authority to withdraw the duty but yet to get any response in this regard, sources said.

They, however, said signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and expansion of bilateral trade will be the top of the agenda in the upcoming meeting.

Bangladesh Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin and Indian Commerce and Industries Secretary Anup Wadhawan will lead their respective sides.

They will have extensive discussions on infrastructure development in border areas to boost bilateral trade, regional connectivity initiatives, river routes development, and removal of port restrictions and sharing of trade data at the meeting.

The meeting will also discuss the Indian LoC funded projects, official said.





