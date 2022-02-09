|
BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to MBL Asset Management
|
BRAC Bank will provide custodial services to MBL Asset Management Ltd for operation of 'Mercantile Bank Unit Fund', a new open-ended mutual fund.
This came as BRAC Bank Ltd and MBL Asset Management Limited signed a Custodial Service Agreement recently, says a press release.
Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, BRAC Bank Limited; and Mohammad Samir Uddin, Chief Executive Officer, MBL Asset Management Limited; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Md. Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking; and Md. Azmul Hasan Jahid, Associate Relationship Manager from the Transaction Banking team of BRAC Bank Limited, and Masum Ahmed, Compliance Officer of MBL Asset Management Limited; were also present at the ceremony along with other senior officials of both the organisations.