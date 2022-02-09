

BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to MBL Asset Management

This came as BRAC Bank Ltd and MBL Asset Management Limited signed a Custodial Service Agreement recently, says a press release.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, BRAC Bank Limited; and Mohammad Samir Uddin, Chief Executive Officer, MBL Asset Management Limited; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BRAC Bank will provide custodial services to MBL Asset Management Ltd for operation of 'Mercantile Bank Unit Fund', a new open-ended mutual fund.