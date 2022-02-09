

Pubali Bank gets Remittance Award

The Centre for NRBs organised 'Branding Bangladesh' ceremony at a hotel in the city recently, says a press release.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Limited received the award from Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen MP, Foreign Minister.

Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister; Dr. Shamsul Alam, State Minister for Planning; General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, NDU, PSC, PhD, Chief of Army Staff and Sherwan Chowdhury, Mayor of Croydon, London were also present. MS Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRBs presided over the ceremony.















