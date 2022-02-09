ONE Bank inks deal with Dhaka Community Hospital Trust



ONE Bank Ltd recently inked an Agreement with Dhaka Community Hospital Trust. Under this Agreement, both parties will work together for digitization of payment collection and operational management through OK EMS (Education Management Solution), says a press release.Dhaka Community Hospital Trust will be able to manage their all operational activities and students will be facilitated to pay all types of their fees through OK Wallet without any hassle at anytime from anywhere.A. B. M. Saif Sarwar, Additional Deputy Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited and Quazi Quamruzzaman, Chairman of Dhaka Community Hospital Trust signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.The high officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.