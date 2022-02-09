Md Asaduzzaman joins Janata Bank as DMD



Md. Asaduzzaman has joined Janata Bank Limited as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) recently. Earlier, he was the DMD of Rajshahi KrishiUnnayan Bank, says a press release.He started his banking career as Senior Officer of Janata Bank Limited in 1989.He worked as head of different Division, departments at head office, branch and area office of the bank.He completed graduation from Bangladesh Agricultural University and later obtained an MBA degree from a private university in Finance achieving a Gold Medal.