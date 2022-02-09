

BD, Canada in talks to sign free trade, investment safety deals

He said a virtual meeting of Bangladesh-Canada Joint Working Group on Strengthening Commercial Relations was held on Monday night. Citing the complexity of Canada's visa process as a major obstacle to bilateral trade, the High Commissioner said discussions are also underway to set up a visa office at the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka.

Highlighting that the Business Council of Canada (BCC) is interested in Bangladesh, the High commissioner said the council has sought sector-based information from Bangladesh High Commission in Canada.

He requested to send the recommendations and reports made by the joint working group to the BCC. The High Commissioner also proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the FBCCI and the BCC to strengthen Canada-Bangladesh trade and investment relations.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin co-chaired the meeting on Bangladesh side. He said the plastics industry is one of the most promising sectors for Canadian entrepreneurs to invest. In addition to the huge domestic market, the world market also has strong export potential. Moreover, there is huge demand for plastic products as a backward linkage industry in the readymade garments, pharmaceuticals, engineering and automobile industries.

Earlier, Shamim Ahmed, President of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), presented a report on the market and investment prospects of the plastics industry. He said 1.2 million people are working in the plastic sector and direct and indirect exports are worth 1 billion dollars.

The sector is growing at an average rate of 4 percent per year. All the 29 sub-sectors of plastics have export potentials. He also mentioned various policy assistance provided by the government for foreign investors.

President of Canada-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Cancham on Bangladesh side Masud Rahman presented a report on Canada-Bangladesh investment prospects at the meeting.

According to the report, Bangladesh's infrastructure sector could be one of the biggest investment opportunities for Canadian entrepreneurs. Canadians can contribute to the development of this sector through public-private partnerships.

Issuance of On-Arrival Visa to Canadian Citizens in Bangladesh, Extension of GPT and earmarking 100 acres of land in Bangabandhu Industrial Area as Canadian Industrial Zone will strengthen trade and investment between the two countries, Masud Rahman suggested.

Therefore, the country's investment bank Export Development Canada (EDC) can play a role in increasing investment in the country through the formation of "Bangladesh Fund". Canadian Pension Fund may also appear to be a good source for financing investment in Bangladesh, he added. FBCCI working group members Md. Saiful Islam and Syed Almas Kabir also spoke.





















In order to increase Canadian investment and trade in Bangladesh, Negotiation over signing a free trade agreement (FTA) and foreign investment promotion and protection agreement between Bangladesh and Canada is underway, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Dr. Khalil Rahman.He said a virtual meeting of Bangladesh-Canada Joint Working Group on Strengthening Commercial Relations was held on Monday night. Citing the complexity of Canada's visa process as a major obstacle to bilateral trade, the High Commissioner said discussions are also underway to set up a visa office at the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka.Highlighting that the Business Council of Canada (BCC) is interested in Bangladesh, the High commissioner said the council has sought sector-based information from Bangladesh High Commission in Canada.He requested to send the recommendations and reports made by the joint working group to the BCC. The High Commissioner also proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the FBCCI and the BCC to strengthen Canada-Bangladesh trade and investment relations.FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin co-chaired the meeting on Bangladesh side. He said the plastics industry is one of the most promising sectors for Canadian entrepreneurs to invest. In addition to the huge domestic market, the world market also has strong export potential. Moreover, there is huge demand for plastic products as a backward linkage industry in the readymade garments, pharmaceuticals, engineering and automobile industries.Earlier, Shamim Ahmed, President of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), presented a report on the market and investment prospects of the plastics industry. He said 1.2 million people are working in the plastic sector and direct and indirect exports are worth 1 billion dollars.The sector is growing at an average rate of 4 percent per year. All the 29 sub-sectors of plastics have export potentials. He also mentioned various policy assistance provided by the government for foreign investors.President of Canada-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Cancham on Bangladesh side Masud Rahman presented a report on Canada-Bangladesh investment prospects at the meeting.According to the report, Bangladesh's infrastructure sector could be one of the biggest investment opportunities for Canadian entrepreneurs. Canadians can contribute to the development of this sector through public-private partnerships.Issuance of On-Arrival Visa to Canadian Citizens in Bangladesh, Extension of GPT and earmarking 100 acres of land in Bangabandhu Industrial Area as Canadian Industrial Zone will strengthen trade and investment between the two countries, Masud Rahman suggested.Therefore, the country's investment bank Export Development Canada (EDC) can play a role in increasing investment in the country through the formation of "Bangladesh Fund". Canadian Pension Fund may also appear to be a good source for financing investment in Bangladesh, he added. FBCCI working group members Md. Saiful Islam and Syed Almas Kabir also spoke.