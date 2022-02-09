Minister Group gets DITF award

Video
Published : Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

In the just concluded 26th 'Dhaka International Trade Fair-2022', local brand Minister Group the has been recognized as the second place of the best electronics pavilion in the electronics segments.
The Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion Bureau, the organizing body of the fair, has given the award to  'Minister Group' for its significant contribution to the overall success of the fair and gaining customer appreciation through attractive pavilions and services, says a press release.
The trophy and certificate were handed over to the Minister Group in the Electronics category at the closing ceremony of 'DITF-2022' at the newly constructed Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal of the capital recently.
Chairman of the Minister Group and Vice-President of the FBCCI Razzak Khan Raj received the awards from Minister for Textiles and Jute  Golam Dastagir Gazi, Commerce Minister, Tipu Munshi and FBCCI President, Jasim Uddin.
Head of Brand and Communication, Minister Group, KMG Kibria said, "We have received a much better response than expected at this year's fair. The fair grounds were festive with a combination of various offers at affordable prices. In addition, various types of electronics, electrical, and home appliance products produced by the Minister were displayed and sold at the Minister's pavilion at the fair."
Meanwhile, a get-together was organized at the Head Office of the Minister Group to pay tribute to the tireless work of the officials who received the 'Best Pavilion' award at the Dhaka International Trade Fair for their tireless work.
On the occasion, Chairman Group of Ministers and Vice-President FBCCI, MA Razzak Khan Raj, presented certificates to all the officials who have been working behind this success.


