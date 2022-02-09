

ACI Motors achieves Foton Motor Group award

ACI Motors is a subsidiary of one of the biggest conglomerates in the country; ACI Limited. ACI Motors initiated their commercial vehicle business with Foton in 2019. ACI Motors achieved these two prestigious awards among 110 international distributors of Foton.

ACI Motors is the largest farm mechanization company in Bangladesh having a complete range of Agri machineries. Also the company deals with Yamaha Motorcycle, Power Generation and full range of construction equipment machineries. The company is well-known for their time bounded service and country-wide service & spare parts network. Foton is one of the global leading commercial vehicle brands. So far Foton has sold more than 10 million vehicles world-wide.

During last three years' journey; ACI Motors has created more than 1200 happy customers throughout the country. For creating service satisfaction of the customers, ACI Motors has developed 35 numbers of 3S dealers & Authorized Service centers ensuring service and spare parts availability. Also a dedicated nation-wide service team is working hard to maintain customer satisfaction. For meeting the commitment of always being close to the customers, ACI Motors has standardized the network with proper branding and also arranging customer meets, fairs, road shows etc. ACI Motors has one of the highest engaged facebook pages in commercial vehicle industry through which they can interact with the customers anytime.

To celebrate this award achievement; a celebration program was arranged at ACI Center, Tejgaon, Dhaka on Monday. The programme was inaugurated by Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors. Along with ACI Motors and Foton high officials, the program was attended by the field sales and service team and dealers of Foton portfolio through online platform.



















ACI Motors Ltd has achieved the "Foton Global Excellent Brand Communication Award" and "Foton Global Service System Construction Merit Award" for the year of 2021 from Foton Motor Group, says a press release.ACI Motors is a subsidiary of one of the biggest conglomerates in the country; ACI Limited. ACI Motors initiated their commercial vehicle business with Foton in 2019. ACI Motors achieved these two prestigious awards among 110 international distributors of Foton.ACI Motors is the largest farm mechanization company in Bangladesh having a complete range of Agri machineries. Also the company deals with Yamaha Motorcycle, Power Generation and full range of construction equipment machineries. The company is well-known for their time bounded service and country-wide service & spare parts network. Foton is one of the global leading commercial vehicle brands. So far Foton has sold more than 10 million vehicles world-wide.During last three years' journey; ACI Motors has created more than 1200 happy customers throughout the country. For creating service satisfaction of the customers, ACI Motors has developed 35 numbers of 3S dealers & Authorized Service centers ensuring service and spare parts availability. Also a dedicated nation-wide service team is working hard to maintain customer satisfaction. For meeting the commitment of always being close to the customers, ACI Motors has standardized the network with proper branding and also arranging customer meets, fairs, road shows etc. ACI Motors has one of the highest engaged facebook pages in commercial vehicle industry through which they can interact with the customers anytime.To celebrate this award achievement; a celebration program was arranged at ACI Center, Tejgaon, Dhaka on Monday. The programme was inaugurated by Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors. Along with ACI Motors and Foton high officials, the program was attended by the field sales and service team and dealers of Foton portfolio through online platform.