‘Reduce discrimination of women in financial inclusion’

Speakers at a national workshop called for participation of stakeholders in different levels for preparing a women friendly ecosystem to reduce discrimination in financial inclusion.

"Women entrepreneurs must have to ensure an access to bank loan by reducing sufferings with an aim to institutionalize women empowerment," said country's leading women industrialist and lawmaker Selima Ahmed while addressing as the chief guest at the workshop at a city hotel organized by A2i on Monday.

The present government is working for the development of the women particularly the women entrepreneurs, she said, adding that the dream of the women entrepreneurs would not materialize if they only keep them in commodity production and micro credit."

For financial inclusion, Selima also a founder president of Bangladesh Women Chamber and Commerce Industry, told the workshop that gender inclusive financial system and gender less investment can play an important role to this end.

To empower the marginal women, she said the commercial banks should have to distribute credit to the women entrepreneurs in rural areas along with the urban entrepreneurs.

Director General of the Department of Women Affairs Farida Parvin spoke the function as the special guest while A2i project director Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir presided over the function.

The workshop also was attended, among others, by Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank M Abul Bashar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trust Bank Limited Humayra Azam and Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation Programme Officer Snigta Ali.

To include women in financial facilities, A2i director said there is enormous scope to exploit the existing facilities provided by the A2i agent banking and digital centres.

The financial gender disparity in Bangladesh has increased to 29 percent from earlier 9 percent during the period between 2014 and 2017, according to the information provided by the global findex in 2017.

More than fifty small and medium level women entrepreneurs including financial service providers policy making organizations like Bangladesh Bank, Women Affairs Department, Social Welfare Department, Finance Division, private Banks, PKSF, Insurance companies, international organizations, NGOs, Joyeta foundation and SM Foundation participated the daylong workshop. -BSS















