

Shippers’ Council holds board meeting

At the first meeting of the newly elected Board of Directors adopted SCB's annual action plan and approved the minutes of the previous meeting, accounts statement and new membership and nominated the signatories for the SCB Bank Accounts.

The meeting discussed about problems and remedies of trade and business at the current situation. It was also discussed that the traders are facing losses due to sudden increase in ocean freight of export goods by the ship owners. The meeting expressed deep concern over the issue and immediately demanded the concerned authorities to fix the ocean freight at a reasonable rate.

Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha and Ataur Rahman Khan also attended the Board meeting.









