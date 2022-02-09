

BRAC gives social business tips to disadvantaged women

Disadvantaged women from the Host Community in Teknaf and Ukhiya upazilas of Cox's Bazar district got the training for successfully carrying out social business.

A total of 80 women, after training on 'Makeup Artistry & Business Management' received certificates. Many of them are dreaming to become self-reliant by building beauty parlours, while many others are now working at local beauty parlours, says a press release.

This was disclosed at an event at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Monday. Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC organized the event.

With the financial support of Global Affairs Canada, BRAC is now implementing a project titled 'Livelihood Support and Women's Empowerment in Cox's Bazar'. Md. Abdul Matin Shardar, Head of Host Community programme under HCMP, gave the welcome address on the occasion.

Md. Nasim Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Cox's Bazar; Md Shamsud Douza, Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (Deputy Secretary); Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director, HCMP; Aditya Shome, Founder and Chairman of private organisation Ujjwala; and Mahzuz Ali, Deputy Manager of Skills Development Programme (SDP) of BRAC; spoke at the event.

Md. Nasim Ahmed, in his speech, stressed on utilizing the knowledge gained from the training in real life.

In his address, Md Shamsud Douza underscored on acquiring skill on basic computer, cooking, language and communication along with the training.

Hasina Akhter Huq said, it is imperative to make linkage with local market alongside training. BRAC is now playing its role for enhancing the skill of youths taking into account the requirement of society, she added.

While sharing her experience at the event, Rasheda Akhter, a resident of Oliabad village in Teknaf pourashava and one of the trainees of BRAC, said we have learned, through the training, as to how to become successful in business with small capital.

"Though I am now working at a local beauty parlour, I am eager to establish a beauty parlour in Cox's bazar with my own efforts," she observed.

Under the Skills Development Programme (SDP) of BRAC, training on Makeup Artistry is arranged for helping women to run business successfully in order to make women self-dependent.

Ujjwala, a private organization, has made the module and conducted the training.

It may be mentioned here that BRAC under SDP provides training on 11 categories , including, tailoring, beauty parlour makeup, food and beverage services and house-keeping occupation.

In the last eight years (from July 17, 2012 till 2020), BRAC has provided skill development training to about 78,168 people and directly helped employment opportunities for 57,680 others.









