S Korea intends to intensify engagement with Ctg

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun has expressed his willingness to engage actively with Chattogram in strengthening bilateral friendly ties between Korea and Bangladesh.

Lee Jang-keun has shared a cooperation project with Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury to prepare a master plan of urban transportation for Chattogram Metropolitan area which will include mass transit line and metro rail

The project will be implemented between 2022 and 2024 through KOICA, Korea's international development agency, with a total cost of US$ 6 million.

The project is expected to contribute to the urban and infrastructure development of Chattogram, the second largest city of and a gate city to Bangladesh, as well as reducing the city's increasing traffic congestion problem.

Ambassador Lee, during his visit to Chattogram, paid a courtesy call to the Mayor on Monday.

Ambassador Lee briefed on various cooperation programs Korea has been conducting in Chattogram such as the Chattogram BKTTC (Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Center), the establishment of Cyber Investigation Center in the Chattogram Police, Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project with C-WASA and Karnapuli Railway cum Road Bridge.

A group of Korean experts led by Professor Chang Il-joon, an urban transportation specialist, are currently visiting Bangladesh and will have meetings with stakeholders of Bangladesh both in Dhaka and Chattogram.

During the meeting, Ambassador Lee sought Mayor Chowdhury's support to the Korean community in Chattogram for their safe living and successful operation of their business.

Around 300 Koreans living in Chattogram area are mostly investors and business people.

Baek Jin-hyuck, President of the Chattogram Korean Community Association also attended.

Ambassador Lee, as a way of strengthening engagement with Chattogram, shared his plan to organize a cultural program in Chattogram this year, in cooperation with the Korean community and local organization, in particular, a Korean Film Festival.

In October last year, the Korean Embassy and CCCI, in cooperation with KBCCI, Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, organized a Korea-Bangladesh Business Round Table meeting at the CCCI.

The meeting provided a meaningful occasion to increase interactions between the Chattogram business community and Korean business companies.

Ambassador Lee also met with the Chairman of Chattogram Development Authority, M. Zahirul Alam Dubash. -UNB











