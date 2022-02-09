Stocks bounce back after a day of decline

Stocks shuttled back to gaining tracks on Tuesday after a day of decline, as the investors resumed buying prospective shares pushing up indices in both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went up by 20.98 points or 0.29 per cent to 7,072, after losing 12.50 points in the previous day. Two other indices -- the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also went up 2.60 points to 2,610 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 1.82 1,511 at the close of the trading.

Turnover was Tk 14.50 billion, up 1.54 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 14.28 billion. Of the 380 issues traded, 176 advanced, 149 declined and 55 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.

A total number of 240,074 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 339.68 million securities. The market capitalisation of the DSE rose to Tk 5,667 billion on Tuesday, up from Tk 5,657 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 39 points to 20,714 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 23 points to 12,444 at the close

Of the issues traded, 143 advanced, 127 declined, and 33 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 22.87 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 638 million.



















