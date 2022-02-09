EU keen to work in BD’s energy sector



European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid pose during a meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

"Cooperation for green transition, smart grid, renewable energy and regional cooperation with Nepal-Bhutan can be financed by the EU," he said while paying a courtesy call on State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest.

Welcoming the ambassador, the state minister said, "We want to work closely with European countries."

Bangladesh and EU can work together on clean energy, digitization of distribution sector, smart meter, smart grid, underground cable and modernization of energy sector.

Bangladesh Power Management Institute can be made as a training institute of international standard with the help of EU, the minister said.

With the continuous development in the country, the demand for gas and electricity is increasing day by day, he said.

The minister also emphasized the need for a joint team to work together to find out what can be done jointly with the European Union. -BSS











European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley expressed interest in working in the energy sector."Cooperation for green transition, smart grid, renewable energy and regional cooperation with Nepal-Bhutan can be financed by the EU," he said while paying a courtesy call on State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat on Monday.During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest.Welcoming the ambassador, the state minister said, "We want to work closely with European countries."Bangladesh and EU can work together on clean energy, digitization of distribution sector, smart meter, smart grid, underground cable and modernization of energy sector.Bangladesh Power Management Institute can be made as a training institute of international standard with the help of EU, the minister said.With the continuous development in the country, the demand for gas and electricity is increasing day by day, he said.The minister also emphasized the need for a joint team to work together to find out what can be done jointly with the European Union. -BSS