Complete automation of bond facility by 2023: NBR chief

The bond facility will be completely automated by 2023 so that no one can gain illegal benefit from the system, said Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

He was speaking Tuesday at a pre-budget discussion with the members of the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) at the NBR office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He urged the concerned officials to be careful so that foreign nationals cannot join in any job arriving here on tourist visas to evade tax.

He also sought cooperation from other ministries and government agencies so that the local employers feel discouraged to employ foreign nationals, those who come here with tourist visas.

In the programme, ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy and General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam placed a set of recommendations for the next budget for fiscal 2022-23.




















