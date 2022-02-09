BD wants multi-sectoral contract farming deals with S Sudan



Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and South Sudanese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng lead respective sides at a meeting at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka Monday evening.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen came up with the proposal while a high-level South Sudanese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng called on him at the State Guest House Padma Monday evening.

"During the meeting it was agreed that draft agreements from Bangladesh side would be forwarded to the South Sudanese side for their consideration," Foreign Ministry said in press release on Tuesday.

The delegation was also comprised of Deputy Minister of Defense, Secretary, Trade and Industry and other high officials. However, the delegation is scheduled to meet with Bangladesh Agriculture, Commerce and Industries ministers.

The tour marks the first ever such high-level bilateral visit from South Sudan to Bangladesh which comprises several high-level dignitaries.

During the meeting, Dr Momen suggested that both the countries may establish co-operation in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT and ICT, it said.

However, the visiting delegation particularly underlined the scope of co-operation between the two the countries in health, education, IT and ICT, social development, agriculture, education, climate change and UN peace-keeping areas. The Foreign Minister informed that South Sudan can get ships and barges fabricated in Bangladesh through joint collaboration.

Meanwhile, the South Sudanese side expressed appreciation for Bangladesh's engagement in South Sudan in infrastructure building and rehabilitation areas apart from participation in peacekeeping there.

Momen also suggested signing agreements on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passport, promotion and protection of investment, cooperation in trade and bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.

The delegation will visit some agricultural projects, nursing institutions and few manufacturing industries in Bangladesh, the release said.

The South Sudanese deputy foreign minister said that Bangladesh peacekeepers deployed in peace-keeping missions in South Sudan are playing a valuable role in maintaining peace and security in the area. Bangladesh contingents are deployed in the UN peacekeeping Mission in UNMISS in South Sudan.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister proposed that the South Sudanese government may send military officers at the peace training institute of Bangladesh and also at our military academies. Both sides identified that co-operation may be established in sectors like dredging and river management.

Dr Momen requested the South Sudanese side to extend support for solution of the Rohingya crisis through safe and dignified return of the Rohingya populations to their homeland.

The delegation also called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at his office in the afternoon. The both sides discussed various matters of existing bilateral relations between the governments of Bangladesh and South Sudan.









