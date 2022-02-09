ECNEC approves 11 dev projects involving Tk 37,507.22cr



Prime Minister Sheik Hasina from her Ganabhaban official residence virtually presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

Through the 'Construction of Primary Infrastructure for Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology' project, the government will set up the country's first frontier technology-based specialized institute at a cost of Taka 1,503.32 crore .

The ECNEC approved all these projects at a meeting with Prime Minister and ECNEC chairperson in the chair.

The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended it from the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.

Planning Minister MA Mannan later said that "Of the total project cost, Taka 36,023.91 crore will come from the government exchequer while Taka 1,449.98 crore will come as project assistance," he said.

Of the approved 11 projects, seven are new while four are revised projects.

The planning minister said Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the ICT Division would implement the 'Construction of Primary Infrastructure for Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology' project at Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district by December 2026.

He said the objective of the project is to establish the country's first zero-waste, green, clean and sustainable campus blended with the modern mode of education and innovation culture.

With the scheme, Bangladesh is expected to become a self-sufficient nation in terms of ICT through collaboration between local and global stakeholders alongside establishing individual inclusive research facilities, and academic and industrial research, he added.

For preparing the frontier technology-based talents, he said that the project will focus on biotechnology, nanotechnology, neuro-technology, cyber security, artificial intelligence, internet of things, robotics, blockchain, data science, hyper-automation, technological ethics, behaviour and experience engineering, innovation and entrepreneurship.

MA Mannan said the meeting also revised the fourth phase of the massive sector-wise programme for health, population and nutrition sectors. After revision, he said, the total project cost is Taka 1,45,934.99 crore and the '4th Health, Population and Nutrition Sector Program (4th HPNSP)' will be implemented by June 2023.

The other projects approved in the meeting are : Infrastructure Development of Mongla Commander Flotilla West (Comflot West) with Taka 699.94 crore, Modernization of Chattogram, Cumilla and Mymensingh (Trishal) Military Farms with Taka 263.83 crore, Upgradation of Ashuganj River Port-Sarail-Dharkhar-Akhaura Land Port Highway to four lanes National Highway (1st revised) with Taka 5,791.60 crore.

Integrated Sanitation and Hygiene in 10 (Ten) Priority Cities of Bangladesh (Integrated Solid and Human Waste Management) with Taka 559.68 crore, Upgrading of Dhaka Water Supply Network (1st revised) with Taka 3,780 crore, Waste Removal and Management in Dhaka South

Other projects approved are City Corporation Affiliated Area, collection of modern vehicles used for road repairs and reduction of traffic congestion through installation of mechanized parking with Taka 333.32 crore, Construction of Hostel or Dormitory for Doctors, Officers, Senior Staff Nurses and Trainees working at Azimpur Maternal and Child Health Training Institute, Dhaka with Taka 64.34 crore, Important Rural

Infrastructure Development of Gopalganj District (2nd revised) with Taka 1827.80 crore and Smart Agriculture Card and Digital Agriculture (Pilot) with Taka 107.92 crore.







