

Mayadeep School’s head teacher, family get death threat

The head teacher cannot return to her house on the island (Mayadeep). She urged the local administration to help her return to her village.

Head teacher of the school for the children of fishermen has now taken shelter at a rented house at Sonargaon town along with her family members

The tin-roofed house where she is now living has no bed, furniture and cot. She with her father, mother and an infant child of one and a half years old spend their night on a mat.

As this reporter talked to her she said the perpetrators attacked her house on 22 January. She then got admitted to a hospital from where she was released on 28 January. "I came to know from my relatives that the attackers were threatening that they would kill me."

"The attackers told my relatives that after my return to Mayadeep they would kill me, put our house on fire and slaughter our cattle. That is why I have rented a house here," she said.

She said they were passing their days in constant fear. The father of Pakhi burst into tears as he recalled how they were beaten and harassed.

Pakhi's father said nothing would happen by educating people. "We are educating people and now we are rendered homeless," he said between his sobs.

He said their shop, fishing and other sources of income at the village are now closed. "We are passing our days half-fed or without food."

Pakhi's mother Nasima said their only demand was that they wanted to return to their village.

As source in exchange for anonymity said the key attacker Hashem told him he wanted to see how many day Pakhi and her family could stay away from home.

Hashem said if they returned he would burn Pakhi and her family members along with their house to ashes.

He said quoting Hashem that he would never let Pakhi and her family to return to the village.

A teacher Subeda Akhter of the same school said Hashem and his men were always on guard on the streets and threatened them with dire consequence if they would ever dare to run the school.

The victims said under the leadership of 6 No. Ward Awami League General Secretary of Baradi Union Mohammad Hashem the attack was launched to stop the school activities there.

After the attack Pakhi's brother Md Sharif filed a case with the police station concerned.

Poet, writer and rights activist Shahed Kayes established the school in 2007 to educate the children of fishermen of Mayadeep.

As this correspondent talked to Shahed Kayes he said police had already detained an attacker. He demanded the immediate arrest of other accused and ensuring safe return of the head teacher and her family members to their village home. The perpetrators who beat head teacher Mariam Akhter Pakhi of Mayadeep School meant of deprived children are now threatening her and her family members with death.The head teacher cannot return to her house on the island (Mayadeep). She urged the local administration to help her return to her village.Head teacher of the school for the children of fishermen has now taken shelter at a rented house at Sonargaon town along with her family membersThe tin-roofed house where she is now living has no bed, furniture and cot. She with her father, mother and an infant child of one and a half years old spend their night on a mat.As this reporter talked to her she said the perpetrators attacked her house on 22 January. She then got admitted to a hospital from where she was released on 28 January. "I came to know from my relatives that the attackers were threatening that they would kill me.""The attackers told my relatives that after my return to Mayadeep they would kill me, put our house on fire and slaughter our cattle. That is why I have rented a house here," she said.She said they were passing their days in constant fear. The father of Pakhi burst into tears as he recalled how they were beaten and harassed.Pakhi's father said nothing would happen by educating people. "We are educating people and now we are rendered homeless," he said between his sobs.He said their shop, fishing and other sources of income at the village are now closed. "We are passing our days half-fed or without food."Pakhi's mother Nasima said their only demand was that they wanted to return to their village.As source in exchange for anonymity said the key attacker Hashem told him he wanted to see how many day Pakhi and her family could stay away from home.Hashem said if they returned he would burn Pakhi and her family members along with their house to ashes.He said quoting Hashem that he would never let Pakhi and her family to return to the village.A teacher Subeda Akhter of the same school said Hashem and his men were always on guard on the streets and threatened them with dire consequence if they would ever dare to run the school.The victims said under the leadership of 6 No. Ward Awami League General Secretary of Baradi Union Mohammad Hashem the attack was launched to stop the school activities there.After the attack Pakhi's brother Md Sharif filed a case with the police station concerned.Poet, writer and rights activist Shahed Kayes established the school in 2007 to educate the children of fishermen of Mayadeep.As this correspondent talked to Shahed Kayes he said police had already detained an attacker. He demanded the immediate arrest of other accused and ensuring safe return of the head teacher and her family members to their village home.