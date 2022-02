The revised examination schedule of the Honours 2nd and 3rd year of the academic session 2020-2021 under National University (NU) has been published on Tuesday.

Examinations of both the honours 2nd and 3nd year will begin from 1pm instead of 9am, said a NU press release today.

Some exam dates of the honours 2nd year have been changed.

The exams of 3rd year will begin on March 5 instead of February 26, according to the revised schedule.