

Journo Belal no more, laid to rest

in Batisa union of Chauddogram in Cumilla Monday afternoon.

Before the burial, a namaz-e-janaza of Shamsul Alam Bhuiyan; popularly known as Shamsul Alam Belal, was held after Asr prayers at Ludiara Jame Mosque in Batisa union of Chauddogram.

Local political leaders, journalists of local newspapers and people from different strata of life attended the janaza.

After the janaza, he was buried beside the graves of his mother and father, said Belal's nephew Mahfuz Rahman.

Earlier, senior journalists and journalists' organizations paid glowing tributes to Belal as his body was taken to the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) where his first namaz-e-janaza was held in the morning.

Scores of journalists and Belal's fellow colleagues, including BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, the Daily Observe Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former president of BFUJ- Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and former secretary general of BFUJ Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan joined the funeral prayers held on the JPC premises at 11.30am.

Later, tribute was paid to senior journalist, columnist and poet Belal, whose actual name is Shamsul Alam Bhuiyan, by the JPC, BFUJ, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

JPC President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Elias Khan, BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal, DUJ General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu and DRU General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib paid tributes to Belal on behalf of their respective organizations by placing wreaths on his coffin.

Belal was admitted to the Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital on February 5 with breathing problems where he breathed his last early hours of Monday following a cardiac arrest at the age of 63, family sources said.

He is survived by wife, two daughters and a host of relatives, friends and admirers.

Belal, a career journalist, joined BSS in 1981 and went on retirement in 2020.

He also worked as the Dhaka-based correspondents of 12 international media outlets and wrote columns in several leading English newspapers in Bangladesh regularly.

Belal was also a founding member of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) and Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF).

Prior to joining BSS, Belal worked as an assistant film director and also acted on stage.

He was an ardent follower and practitioner of Bengali and Indian classical music and also sang in Bangla, Urdu and Hindi on stage.

Belal authored different books including "The Silver Line in My Memory," "United States, Russia, China, Israel, India and the Muslim World," "Bangladesh: From Ancient Age To Modern Era," "Jatir Pitar Somadhite O Onyanyo Kobita," and "South Asia: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow".Managing Director and Chief Editor of BSS Abul Kalam Azad expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Belal. -BSS









