Two killed, several hurt in Satkania UP poll clashes

CHATTOGRAM Feb 7: At least two people, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed and several others were injured in sporadic clashes between supporters of Awami League candidates and its rebel in the Union Parishad elections held in Satkania upazila here on Monday morning amid massive irregularities.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Tasif, a student of Class VII, son of rickshaw puller Md Jasim Uddin of Marfala village in Nalua union and Md Abdur Shukkur, 35.

Among the injured, eleven persons have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with various injuries.

According to locals, Abdur Shukkur sustained severe injuries when supporters of the two chairman candidates clashed in Ward No. 2 of Bajalia Union.

He was later rushed to the local Keranihat Mother and Child Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

According to eyewitnesses, a clash took place between the supporters of two candidates outside the Marfula Board centre in Nalua's Ward-8 in the afternoon where the school student died. In another clash a person of about 35 years of age was killed that took place between two chairman candidates at Bazalia Union Ward-2 around 10:00 am.

The Union Parishad elections were held in 16 Unions of Satkania Upazila on Monday. But clashes had been continuing during the last ten days all over the Upazila centring the election. Most of the candidates are AL nominated and their rival candidates are rebel candidates of the ruling party. Meanwhile, the organisation had expelled all the rebel candidates from the party.

Sporadic clashes took place in almost all the Union Parishads of the Upazila.

Voting has also been suspended at two polling centres after clashes between the supporters of two candidates in the union council elections.

Voting was suspended after violence and gunfire broke out outside the Ganipara Govt Primary School centre in Khagaria Union and the Khagaria Union Parishad centres. The two centres are only a short distance from each other.

According to eyewitnesses, supporters of Awami League candidate Akhtar Hossain and independent candidate Jashim Uddin gathered outside the two centres carrying homemade weapons at 9:30am.

The two sides at one stage clashed and gunfire shots were heard. Voters scrambled to leave the area amid the chaos.

Locals say gunshots could be heard even after additional police and BGB personnel arrived at the scene.

Chattogram Superintendent of Police Rashidul Haque arrived at the scene around 10:30 am and the situation calmed for some time. Gunfire was again heard after he left.

Allegations have been made against Awami League supporters that they have evicted polling agents of the independent candidate from several polling centres.

There are also claims of an attack on Selim Uddin Chowdhury, Independent candidate for the Sonakania Union Council and organising secretary of the Chattogram South District Jubo League. He said he was attacked in Ward Nos 6 and 7.

At two polling centres, ballots have been stamped with the boat symbol before they even reached the voters. They beat us up when we lodge complaint.

The allegation was confirmed at the Garangia Govt Primary School centre.

There were no ballots for the chairman's post inside one of the voting booths. Instead, ballots stamped with the boat symbol could be seen on the polling officer's table.









