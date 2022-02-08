BNP not to propose any name to EC search panel: Fakhrul

BNP will not propose any name to Search Committee to form the Election Commission (EC), said BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir.

Fakhrul Islam made the remarks after meeting Natore District BNP leader Abdul Aziz at BRB Hospital on Monday.

Fakhrul Islam said, "We have seen on two previous occasions that this kind of committee could not ensure participatory election under Awami League

government. That is why we have no interest in this EC Search Committee. "

Regarding the committee, the BNP leader said the Awami League is again taking preparation to come to power illegally. That's why they have enacted election commission act and formed a puppet search committee against the will of the people.

Fakrul Islam said, "Most of the people in the search committee are Awami League-backed people. Many took MP nominations from Awami League. It's nothing but cheating with the people.

The BNP Secretary General also said, "Under the Awami League government no search committee and election can work for the people of the country."

Last Saturday, President Abdul Hamid formed a EC Search Committee headed by the Supreme Court Justice Obaidul Hasan to form the Election Commission.

The committee asked the political parties to propose the names of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners to form the EC by February 10.









