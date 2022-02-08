Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP not to propose any name to EC search panel: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
Staff Correspondent

BNP will not propose any name to Search Committee to form the Election Commission (EC), said BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir.
Fakhrul Islam made the remarks after meeting Natore District BNP leader Abdul Aziz at BRB Hospital on Monday.
Fakhrul Islam said, "We have seen on two previous occasions that this kind of committee could not ensure participatory election under Awami League
government. That is why we have no interest in this EC Search Committee. "
Regarding the committee, the BNP leader said the Awami League is again taking preparation to come to power illegally. That's why they have enacted election commission act and formed a puppet search committee against the will of the people.
Fakrul Islam said, "Most of the people in the search committee are Awami League-backed people. Many took MP nominations from Awami League. It's nothing but cheating with the people.
The BNP Secretary General also said, "Under the Awami League government no search committee and election can work for the people of the country."
Last Saturday, President Abdul Hamid formed a EC Search Committee headed by the Supreme Court Justice Obaidul Hasan to form the Election Commission.
The committee asked the political parties to propose the names of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners to form the EC by February 10.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deal within reach to avoid war in Ukraine: Macron
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion
Journo Belal no more, laid to rest
Two killed, several hurt in Satkania UP poll clashes
BNP not to propose any name to EC search panel: Fakhrul
Covid deaths rise to 38, new cases 9,369
Covid slows down Cabinet decision implementation
Vaccine bill crosses Tk 20,000cr so far, says Health Minister


Latest News
Fakhrul's great quality is that he can lie confidently: Hasan
Indonesian crocodile freed after five years trapped in tyre
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft