Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid deaths rise to 38, new cases 9,369

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 38 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands 28,627. Some 9,369 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,870,901.
Besides, 9,507 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,587,374 and overall recovery rate at 86.16 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  21.07 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.61 per cent and the death rate at 1.53 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 44,471 samples.
Among the new deceased, 28 were men and 10 women. Sixteen of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while six in Chattogram, five each in Rajshahi, and Khulna, three in Sylhet, two in Mymensingh, and one in Rangpur divisions.
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a
primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.7 million lives and infected over 385 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deal within reach to avoid war in Ukraine: Macron
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion
Journo Belal no more, laid to rest
Two killed, several hurt in Satkania UP poll clashes
BNP not to propose any name to EC search panel: Fakhrul
Covid deaths rise to 38, new cases 9,369
Covid slows down Cabinet decision implementation
Vaccine bill crosses Tk 20,000cr so far, says Health Minister


Latest News
Fakhrul's great quality is that he can lie confidently: Hasan
Indonesian crocodile freed after five years trapped in tyre
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft