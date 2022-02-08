Covid slows down Cabinet decision implementation

The rate of implementation of the decisions taken in the Cabinet has declined last year (2021) by around 19.1 percent than the previous year, 2020, due to ongoing Covid- 19 pandemic.

Some 73.33 percent Cabinet decisions was implemented in 2021 while the rate was 92.43 percent in the previous year, according to the statement of the Cabinet Division

placed in Monday's Cabinet meeting.

However, the average rate of implementation of the Cabinet decisions in last three years - 2019, 2020 and 2021 - was 89.26 percent. The rate was 97.29 percent in 2019.

The report was placed in Monday's Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members and officials concerned joined from Secretariat's Cabinet conference room.

While briefing media after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "The implementation rate of the Cabinet decisions taken in the three years is 89.26 percent and implementation of the rest is underway. The Cabinet expressed its satisfaction over the implementation progress considering overall Covid 19 situation."

He said that the Cabinet had taken a total of 689 decisions during the period. Of those, 615 decisions have already been implemented and the implementation of 74 others is underway.

Some 251 decisions (97.29 percent) out of 258 decisions taken by the Cabinet in 2019 were implemented, while 232 ones (92.43 percent) out of 251 decisions taken in 2020 were executed and 132 ones (73.33 percent) out of 180 decisions taken in 2021 were implemented.

The report said that during the three years, some 82 Cabinet meetings were held. In the meetings, 77 drafts of laws and five drafts of ordinances were endorsed. Some more 43 drafts of law are waiting for the final approval of the Cabinet. In the meetings, some 476 draft summaries were placed.

During the last quarter of 2021 (October to December) some 56 decisions were taken in six Cabinet meetings. Of the decisions, some 34 have already been implemented while implementation of the rest 22 decision is underway. During the same period of 2020, 82 decisions were taken in 12 Cabinet meetings.







