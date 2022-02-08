Video
Vaccine bill crosses Tk 20,000cr so far, says Health Minister

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 413
Staff Correspondent

School students at Dholaipar in city wait for Covid-19 vaccine inoculation on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

School students at Dholaipar in city wait for Covid-19 vaccine inoculation on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the government has so far spent more than Tk 20,000 crore to buy coronavirus vaccine from abroad.
The Health Minister revealed the information to the reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday.
Earlier, the Health Minister avoided the issue even though the question was raised by the Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Parliament twice.
Zahid Maleque told Parliament that "it would not be appropriate to disclose the cost of purchasing vaccines through non-closure agreements."
However, at that time, the Health Minister said, "These vaccines are being purchased maintaining the honesty and transparency."
However, "So far, the first dose of vaccination has been completed for 100 million people. Every
adult citizen of the country will get the vaccine by December 22," he added.


