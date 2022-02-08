Video
Take loan from Probashi Kalyan Bank, PM tells jobseekers

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged overseas jobseekers to take advantage of loans from Probashi Kalyan Bank to pay fees for employment instead of selling properties or land to go abroad to avoid deception.
She also asked the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry and authorities concerned to promote overseas jobseekers to take loans from the bank, make the overseas employment process transparent and go for massive campaign in media to make information available to jobseekers.
The directives were given in the informal session of the Cabinet meeting held on Monday with the PM in the chair.
The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members and officials concerned were connected to the meeting from the secretariat.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at the Secretariat.
Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "The Prime Minister has given instruction that the process will have to be made very precise and transparent for those who would like to go abroad with overseas employment."
"She also instructed to carry out massive campaign in media - televisions, radios and newspapers - informing the jobseekers about the exact authority and amount of cost for the overseas job," he added.
He said, "Sheikh Hasina also asked the jobseekers to go abroad taking loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank, if they need money, as the bank doesn't provide a loan without appointment letters. So, they will be safe and will not be deceived."
The Expatriates' Welfare Ministry was also asked to take steps so that Bangladeshi workers would in no way make excess payments in availing the overseas jobs and they would go abroad taking contacts with the ministry and its authorities concerned, the Cabinet Secretary said.
He said that many Bangladeshi workers go abroad, making direct payment to the recruiting agencies, knowing nothing about the jobs after getting trapped by a class of middlemen.
"Some such cases were also discussed at the Cabinet meeting. If they take loans from the bank without selling land, they would remain safe as the bank would not pay money until confirmation of their appointment letters," he added.
Anwarul Islam said some Bangladeshis went to Malaysia spending Tk3 to 4 lakh, but many of them could not recover their costs in two years and returned home with empty hand. They are still suffering to pay back their debts.
In the meeting, the Prime Minister also instructed the authorities concerned to raise another issue before the jobseekers that more than 10,000 workers would be required in the 100 industrial parks including Mirsarai Economic Zone, which are now being constructed at different places in the country.
He said in order to avail a job with handsome income in the country, the jobseekers can be asked to build their capacity and get trained, knowing the job demands in the industrial parks, the PM said.
The meeting also approved in principle the draft of Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Act, 2022 aiming to run the corporation under a time-befitting law.
"The corporation is run under 'Forest Industries Development Corporation Ordinance, 1959'. Now the proposed law has been brought to make an updated law," he added.
The meeting also endorsed the draft of 'Bangladesh National Conservation Strategy, 2021-2036', formulated in both Bengali and English in a bid to conserve the natural environment and resources properly.
"Some 10-12 ministries are involved here, who will sit regularly to take plans as per the strategy and implement the programmes to conserve our environment," Anwarul Islam said.
Besides, the Cabinet approved the 'Import Policy Order, 2022-2025' aiming to make the policy a time-befitting one.
As per the policy, the retailers can import goods of maximum US$5 lakh instead of $2 lakh through TT (Telegraphic Transfer of money) instead of LC.


