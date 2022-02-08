Cabinet okays Forest Industry Dev Corpn Act draft

Keeping the provisions of conservation of all types of forests across the country, the Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of 'Bangladesh Forest Industry Development Corporation (BFIDC) Act, 2022'.

According to the draft law, no one will be allowed to cut a large tree without permission of the government authorities. The government's permission must be obtained for cutting down a large tree, if it's planted by individuals.

The draft law was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held at the Secretariat. The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from the Ganabhaban end while other ministers and concerned joined the meeting from the Cabinet Conference Room at the Secretariat.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the

media at the Secretariat.

The draft law was approved in principle aiming to run the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation (BFIDC), as it is running now under 'Forest Industries Development Corporation Ordinance, 1959'.

Now, the proposed law has been brought to make an updated law with some necessary amendment, Khandker Anwarul Islam added.

He said that all kinds of forests of the country have been given protection through the law. Under the draft law, trees planted through social forestry will also be covered. It means that the permanent trees would not be allowed to cut. But, there is no problem in cutting the temporary tress like gourd tree.

"The people who will create ordinary gardens or plant permanent trees will not be able to cut them down as they wish. They will need permission of the authorities mentioned in the law. There are such provisions in almost all countries across the world," he added.

Anwarul Islam said, "You can't imagine in Saudi Arabia that you will cut a tree that has fallen in your house without the permission of the city corporation or the concerned authorities. It is also barred in India. It has been asked to implement (the law) properly."

"As far as I know, there has been such a provision before," the Cabinet Secretary said, adding that the authorities have been asked to make the provision a little easier. Because if a man is in danger due to his tree is broken and it takes seven days to get permit, then it is difficult. So it would be a little easier.

"We are planning that whether it can be permitted through online or not," he added.

He said it is an updated law. There are many issues. It will be a corporation. The corporation will have a chairman and a director. They will look into the administration.

There will be a board that will oversee policy matters. The works of wood or wooden furniture produced by the corporation will come under the law. It will cover how rubber can be extracted and developed from rubber plantations under the corporation. The issue of creation of modern and eco-friendly industry will be here to maximize the use of forest resources and stop various synthetic rubber products which are harmful to the environment, he added.

Apart from protected forests, other forest areas are also be protected under the Act, the Cabinet Secretary said, adding that other forest industries, such as agar, which grows in an area of Sylhet. In addition to government forests, there are other forests that require special measures for conservation. We have created a large forest on the other side of the Padma. Although it's not a protected forest for the forest industry, it would also be protected.

He informed that the forest created over the two banks of Bangabandhu Bridge is now probably the deepest forest in Bangladesh. I think there is no such deep forest in the Sundarbans. The authorities have released Gokhra, pythons, monkeys, deer and many more insects there. It has also been brought under the law. Although it's not a protected forest, it cannot be destroyed. These need to be saved.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said that more than 75,000 trees had to be cut down from Alenga to Hatikumrul when the four lane road was built. There was nothing to do. 75,000 trees were cut down. I myself have planted 2.5 lakh trees there later. It hurts me as well.

Regarding allocation of space for the BCS Training Academy in the reserved forest at Cox's Bazar, he said, "I don't have complete idea about the space allotted for the Academy. The Public Administration Ministry is looking into the matter. As far as I know, there will be installations where there are no trees."







