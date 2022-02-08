Video
HC stays cancellation of Zayed Khan’s BFAA candidacy

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The High Court has issued a stay order on the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association's decision to cancel the candidacy of actor Zayed Khan for the group's general secretary post amid allegations that he bought votes.
It also ordered the authorities not to block Zayed from performing his duties as general secretary. An appeals board from the organisation had declared his rival actress Nipun Akter the winner by cancelling Zayed's candidacy on Saturday. The bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the order on Monday after the initial hearing of a petition filed by Zayed Khan.
The High Court also issued a rule asking why the board's decision to cancel Khan's candidacy will not be declared illegal. The board and concerned authorities from the Department of Social Welfare have been asked to respond to the rule.    -bdnews24.com


