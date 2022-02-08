Man dies after being hit by train in city

A 30-year-old man was killed as a train hit him at Dhaka Airport Railway Station on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Abdullah.

Police said a Kishoreganj-bound train knocked down Abdullah while he was crossing the rail track at platform 1 of the Airport Railway Station around 11am.

Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where a doctor declared him dead at noon, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

The body was kept at DMCH morgue, he said.

The Railway Police was informed of the accident, he added. -UNB