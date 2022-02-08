Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man dies after being hit by train in city

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 337

A 30-year-old man was killed as a train hit him at Dhaka Airport Railway Station on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Md Abdullah.
Police said a Kishoreganj-bound train knocked down Abdullah while he was crossing the rail track at platform 1 of the Airport Railway Station around 11am.
Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where a doctor declared him dead at noon, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.
The body was kept at DMCH morgue, he said.
The Railway Police was informed of the accident, he added.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man dies after being hit by train in city
‘Those who send letters against country should be brought under book’
Mild cold wave sweeping over country
Brig Gen Khan’s death anniv today
Minister seeks cooperation to stop illegal hoarding of food grains
530 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
5th death anniv of journo Khairul today
Pir Habib’s Janaza held, to be buried today


Latest News
Fakhrul's great quality is that he can lie confidently: Hasan
Indonesian crocodile freed after five years trapped in tyre
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft