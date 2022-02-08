‘Those who send letters against country should be brought under book’

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the persons who have sent letters to foreigners against the country should be brought under book.

"I think that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and also BNP should be brought under trial for sending letters to foreigners against the country to stop assistance and to use it (aid) as a weapon. BNP has appointed lobby firms as a part of anti-state conspiracy and propaganda, to create barriers in country's export trade and to tarnish the image of the country," he said.

The minister added: "But, at first, they (BNP) have denied the allegations and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, at a press conference, claimed that he didn't send any letter. Later, they (BNP) became silent when we present all documents of letters signed by Mirza Fakhrul and the documents of appointing lobbyists by using BNP office address before the mass media."

The minister stated these replying to queries of reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.

Hasan said they (BNP) have no answer before the countrymen when their misdeeds were exposed. For this, they will try to raise various questions to hide their misdeeds, he added.

He said many developing countries of the world appoint PR firms or lobby firms to brighten their image and to increase export trade. "The foreign ministry has also said that we have appointed PR firms. Our export trade has been increased even during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Our export trade has been increased to 50 billion dollars. We have done all these like other countries of the world and those are 'black and white' government agreements. So, there is nothing to raise question," he added. -BSS









