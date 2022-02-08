Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Those who send letters against country should be brought under book’

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday  said the persons who have sent letters to foreigners against the country should be brought under book.
"I think that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and also BNP should be brought under trial for sending letters to foreigners against the country to stop assistance and to use it (aid) as a weapon. BNP has appointed lobby firms as a part of anti-state conspiracy and propaganda, to create barriers in country's export trade and to tarnish the image of the country," he said.
The minister added: "But, at first, they (BNP) have denied the allegations and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, at a press conference, claimed that he didn't send any letter. Later, they (BNP) became silent when we present all documents of letters signed by Mirza Fakhrul and the documents of appointing lobbyists by using BNP office address before the mass media."
The minister stated these replying to queries of reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.
Hasan said they (BNP) have no answer before the countrymen when their misdeeds were exposed. For this, they will try to raise various questions to hide their misdeeds, he added.
He said many developing countries of the world appoint PR firms or lobby firms to brighten their image and to increase export trade. "The foreign ministry has also said that we have appointed PR firms. Our export trade has been increased even during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Our export trade has been increased to 50 billion dollars. We have done all these like other countries of the world and those are 'black and white' government agreements. So, there is nothing to raise question," he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man dies after being hit by train in city
‘Those who send letters against country should be brought under book’
Mild cold wave sweeping over country
Brig Gen Khan’s death anniv today
Minister seeks cooperation to stop illegal hoarding of food grains
530 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
5th death anniv of journo Khairul today
Pir Habib’s Janaza held, to be buried today


Latest News
Fakhrul's great quality is that he can lie confidently: Hasan
Indonesian crocodile freed after five years trapped in tyre
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft