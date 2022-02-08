Mild cold wave sweeping over country

A mild cold wave is currently sweeping over the districts of Nilfamari, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Jashore, Chuadanga Pabna, Moulvibazar and the Sitakunda Upazila, said the Met office.

The cold wave is likely to continue and spread over the surrounding areas, according to a forecast of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department for 24 hours till Monday evening.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the north-western part and the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning, said BMD.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country, said the forecast.

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, predicted the Met office.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 6.9 degrees Celsius in Tetulia while the highest temperature was 28 degrees Celsius recorded in Teknaf. -UNB





