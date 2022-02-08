Video
Brig Gen Khan’s death anniv today

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Observer Desk

Today (February 8) is the 10th death anniversary of Brig Gen (Retd) Prof Dr Md Masudur Rahman Khan, well-known as Dr MR Khan.
Milad Mahfil, Khatme Quran and special dua will be held on the premises of 'MARKS Group', founded by him, in the capital's Mirpur-14 after the Zohr prayers. Brig General Dr Rahman, the country's first head-neck microsurgeon and ENT specialist, died at Apollo Hospitals on February 8, 2012.
He also established MARKS Medical College and Hospital, MARKS Dental College, MARKS Institute of Medical Technology in Dhaka and GK Ideal College in his native village in Sreepur Upazila of Magura.


