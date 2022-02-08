

Brig Gen Khan’s death anniv today

Milad Mahfil, Khatme Quran and special dua will be held on the premises of 'MARKS Group', founded by him, in the capital's Mirpur-14 after the Zohr prayers. Brig General Dr Rahman, the country's first head-neck microsurgeon and ENT specialist, died at Apollo Hospitals on February 8, 2012.

He also established MARKS Medical College and Hospital, MARKS Dental College, MARKS Institute of Medical Technology in Dhaka and GK Ideal College in his native village in Sreepur Upazila of Magura.







