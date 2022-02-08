Minister seeks cooperation to stop illegal hoarding of food grains

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Monday called upon the people from all walks of life to cooperate with the information on illegal stocks of food grains and hoarders who are responsible for rice price hike in the market during the season.

He also assured that if the government gets necessary perfect information about rice hoarding and hoarders, stringent actions will be taken.

He made the remark while speaking in a view exchange meeting with Rajshahi divisional commissioner, deputy commissioners of the division, Directorate General of Food (DG Food) officials, rice millers, wholesale traders and representatives of rice traders at the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's Office.

"At present, the national stock of rice is over 20 lakh metric tons. Under normal conditions, the reserve remains at 10 lakh tonnes. Amid this situation, the price of rice has been rising every week, which is not expectable. We are monitoring the situation at the field level to check the reasons," he said, adding that accurate information at the field level would be useful in adopting punitive measures.

He said there is no shortage of rice in the market. It's necessary to look into why prices are rising. The stock in the mills is needed to be verified. The Directorate General (DG) Food officials must to verify that how many mills have crossed their stock limits and supplied. They have to report regularly on weekends.

He further said that rice mill owners, traders and hoarders should be humane towards the people of the country by reducing their profits, a Food Ministry press release said.

"If you know who are stockpiling the paddy and rice, let us know the exact information. Assist us with exact information, stringent actions will be taken against those who are creating sufferings for the people," he added.

"Rice would be imported, if needed. It will be imported at 10 percent import tariff. Bumper crops have been harvested in Boro and even then the price of rice is increasing which is ridiculous. Cooperation from all concerned is needed to keep the rice market stable, he added.

Blaming the retailers for increasing the rice price, representative of the millers Nirod Baran Saha said that prices of all other products are increasing in the market. Production and transportation costs are rising. But, the rice price is increasing after changing hands. The price is not increased much in Mokams.









