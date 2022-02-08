530 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 7: A total of 530 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 4,125 samples in 16 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram was recorded at 12.84 percent till Monday morning.

With 530 newly detected cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1,23,594 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram said.

The number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 1,03,901 with the recovery of 502 more patients during the same period in the district.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 84.06 percent in Chattogram city and district.

With no new COVID-19 deaths recorded during the period, the death toll remains steady at 1,359.

A total of 4,245 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here. -BSS



