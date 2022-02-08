Abnormal price hike in air tickets

It is disturbing to note that prices of air tickets, in particular to Middle Eastern destinations have abnormally shot up much to the frustration of some 50,000 migrant workers stranded in the country due to the pandemic. In a stark contradiction, airlines flying out to Europe, Canada and America did not increase fares. But airlines going to the Middle East have doubled and tripled the fares.



Aviation and airlines authorities have come up with a number of explanations with regard to unusually hiked ticket prices. According to aviation officials, fuel prices have increased by a whopping 67 percent. Despite the capacity, it is not able to run 100 percent flights on all routes. As a result, maintenance costs have increased affecting the ticket price.



The national flag carrier Biman is reportedly carrying 140 passengers instead of 164 causing ticket prices to shoot up. Apart from this, due to pressure of extra passengers, low priced seats are being fast sold out. This is also a reason for those who want to procure tickets at the last minute with a much higher price. Whatever the other reasons behind the hiked prices are, we are not denying or rejecting them straight away. But prices are going up steadily for the past couple of months, and despite our aviation authorities repeated pleas. The airline operators are simply unwilling to bring down their frequently changing ticket prices.



The point, however, our migrant workers working in the Middle East should be repatriated for the country's economic as well as humanitarian interests. Otherwise, it will have a detrimental impact on the country's in-flow remittances. Moreover, many may even lose their jobs. And the least we expect of them is to shoulder the burden of illegally hiked air fare. The government authorities concerned must take these two critical points into quick consideration.



We are mostly irritated since a number of our local travel agencies have been reported to deliberately playing a sinister game on the Dhaka-Jeddah route by illegally allocating hundreds of tickets through some dishonest officials of the sales branch of Biman. Even more alarming, a dubious syndicate of recruiters, travel agents and foreign airline high-ups has reportedly indulged in hiking air ticket prices to Middle East countries.



We believe it is time that the government's expatriates' welfare ministry concerned and law enforcement agencies to take stock of the allegations and form a probe committee the quickest. Our civil aviation ministry and airline experts may well join in exposing the sinister mechanism applied behind hiked air tickets. In conclusion, we expect Biman to arrange special flights, and if possible by subsidising ticket cost for our migrant workers in the Middle East.

