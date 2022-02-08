Deforestation: A concern

Dear Sir



Bangladesh is one of the densely population countries in the world. There are over 18 million people living in this country - but it's a small country considering area, and so Bangladesh has to face many problems--one of the major problems is deforestation.

According to a survey report, one country must have 25 percent forestland of whole land - when Bangladesh has 2.3 million hector forestland that is 15 percent of the total land. There are many reasons for cutting down trees: setting up factories, houses and institutions etc. And wood is used in our daily life and so trees are being cut down continuously. A large amount of trees is being cut down illegally to earn money. Cutting down trees has many bad effects on the environment: flood, cyclone, river erosion, heavy rainfall and drought etc. Every forest animal is losing their home to deforestation--increasing global warming. And the sea level is rising at an alarming rate which affects the world environment. If the process is continuing, our earth may destroy in near future.



So, we should plant more and more trees in order to protect our environment. And besides, we must take action on those who are cutting down trees illegally.



Md Moyen Shikder

Student, Dr. Abul Hossain University College, Rajbari