Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Deforestation: A concern

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227

Dear Sir

Bangladesh is one of the densely population countries in the world. There are over 18 million people living in this country - but it's a small country considering area, and so  Bangladesh has to face many problems--one of the major problems is deforestation.
According to a survey report, one country must have 25 percent forestland of whole land - when Bangladesh has 2.3 million hector forestland that is 15 percent of the total land. There are many reasons for cutting down trees: setting up factories, houses and institutions etc. And wood is used in our daily life and so trees are being cut down continuously. A large amount of trees is being cut down illegally to earn money. Cutting down trees has many bad effects on the environment: flood, cyclone, river erosion, heavy rainfall and drought etc. Every forest animal is losing their home to deforestation--increasing global warming. And the sea level is rising at an alarming rate which affects the world environment. If the process is continuing, our earth may destroy in near future.

So, we should plant more and more trees in order to protect our environment. And besides, we must take action on those who are cutting down trees illegally.

Md Moyen Shikder
Student, Dr. Abul Hossain University College, Rajbari



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deforestation: A concern
How is Bangladesh streamlining the developmental progress amid pandemic?
Why is society apathetic to human despair?
Bangladesh’s Zero-Tolerance for terrorism and Northeast India’s peace and prosperity
Making agriculture resilient to pandemics
US policy on South Asia must adhere to assistance and alliance
Raise awarness about cancer
China-Russia meeting injects strong momentum for bilateral ties, world peace


Latest News
Fakhrul's great quality is that he can lie confidently: Hasan
Indonesian crocodile freed after five years trapped in tyre
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft