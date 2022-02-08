Why is society apathetic to human despair?

The death of a businessman, also the father in law of an acclaimed actor, on Facebook live has been a tragic wake up call. This death compels us to come face to face with social aberrations, which we have unceremoniously pushed aside in our relentless pursuit for material comfort.



The man who killed himself with his own licensed weapon had many grievances, one of which was loneliness. He had suffered financial loss, was reportedly swindled by others and defrauded by business partners but perhaps the issue which led him to take the extreme step was that he did not have anyone to share his burden with.



As poet John Donne said: no man is an island! Books, fiction and popular culture may glorify solitude but in the end, we see that every person needs some sort of companionship, either a wife, a friend, or a pet animal. The businessman who took his own life might have talked about being deceived by his business associates but perhaps he could have survived the material loss if he were not living alone. The absence of a shoulder to cry on can drive people to take radical decisions.



Lonely in mercenary times:

As society becomes obsessed with the notion of success with a harsh denunciation of those whose luck have taken a turn for the worse, a desperation to run after money becomes inextricably linked to our lives. From a tender age, an invisible demand to succeed is imposed on us along with certain expectations. The individual with distinct desires and aspirations get baffled at first and then, is slowly sucked into a vicious vortex, trying to fulfil those expectations. Otherwise, they will be rebuked with relatives deriding them as failures.



The fear of being called a failure by others drives us to fit into a format, which only worships success and nothing less. Consequently, the students in the schools have the pressure to get top grades - a demand which persiststill university is over. But once the academic life is complete there is the expectation of a job which society will approve of. How many parents have we come across who entertain their children's desire to become a musician, actor or a sports person?



Once a person goes into family life the demands only multiply because in this time of consumerism driven ethos, one has to drive a car, wear fashionable clothes and take a holiday abroad. When these cannot be met, despair sets in but the worse part is, a person down and out in luck nowadays has very few sympathisers or friends to provide the motivation plus the helping hand.



In a fast moving globalised lifestyle, an individual often becomes isolated, especially when fortunes slide. The man who committed suicide on the social media platform would not have taken this drastic step if his business ventures had not floundered, because successful people are flocked by admirers, friends and relatives.

Life is not just about triumphs:

The problem with our times is that a very flawed ideology, extolling/lionising triumphs is being propagated with unbridled ardour. The task of turning success into a religion is performed avidly by our parents and close relatives. They do not realise that every person, no matter how successful s/he appears to be, must face the gloom of failure sometime in their lives.



The clichéd line: life is not roses but thorns too, comes to mind. In glory, there will be plenty of people but in moments when life turns gloomy, people need patient, compassionate and considerate friends. A survey carried out recently showed that 35 per cent of suicides are caused due to family related complications. Now, this 'family complication' is a euphemism that needs to be discussed in depth because if the survey result is true then there are grave problems in the so-called 'conservative and blissful' family template that we tend to project to deflect any criticism.



Time to admit that in the zealously perpetuated 'happy ever after' image the smiles are just a pretence. The issues afflicting family life can range from financial, drug addiction to sexual to property related feuds. In between all of these there are countless other complexities that may seem deviant but are very much part of a diverse social fabric.



What is needed is the introduction of counselling plus therapy from the school to the corporate level. All corporate offices need to hire specialists to help staff deal with psychological issues, ranging from loneliness to addiction to general depression. The mental state where someone can become lethargic and listless without any specific reason isnot understood by society, which often tends to treat depression with outright contempt or cavalier derision.



Since we live in a fast paced, competitive society, the pressure on the individual to always succeed is immense. Obviously, no person can succeed forever and when failure comes, the loneliness accompanying it becomes too hard to bear. The recent death underlines the grim side of a predatory society although the reality is that within a few days, this will be forgotten and, all of us will be back in our vicious rat race.



Unless of course, one day it's our turn to languish. As a first step, all police stations in major cities should open a counselling cell with specialists on the matter. Later, this can be extended to the rural areas. Every year, countless students graduate from psychology to eventually find a livelihood either as a government officer or in some other discipline. If enough posts are created for psychologists then countless people in a state of despondence can be helped.



Of course, at the end of the day, a few considerate relatives and friends can do wonders for the depressed mind. Perhaps, we need to be a little less preoccupied with ourselves.

Pradosh Mitra is a former development worker and a keen social observer









