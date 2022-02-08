

Making agriculture resilient to pandemics



Unhealthy foods should be discouraged as well as nutritious and healthy foods should be promoted to enhance improved health and nutritional results. Where possible the employment opportunities of local workers can be replaced by machines of human workers without disappointment. For example, the Bangladesh government subsidized the purchase of harvesters to overcome the labour crisis during the rice harvest. This will reduce the additional dependence on food imports. Access to more varied and nutritious food can be ensured for the urban poor is also important for livelihood and job creation.



The supply chain needs to be kept running and efficient during an epidemic. To ensure the movement of food and agricultural inputs, the authorities need to develop special channels and standard operational procedures to keep the supply chain running and efficient. For example, the Bangladesh government has taken special measures to ensure the transportation of agricultural workers during the rice harvesting period which has helped to reduce crop damage.



Local agencies, institutions and platforms need to be strengthened. Investment should be made in improved regional market infrastructure at local, regional and national levels. We need to support more diversified and resilient distribution systems, including shorter supply chains and regional markets. Another important strategy for Covid-19 shock is to diversify the source of imports, and not rely on a single source to reduce fragility in the event of a supply disruption.



Agriculture needs to be made resistant to epidemics. Strengthening the local and regional food system can be one of the strategies. The integration and integration of the food price chain needs to be integrated, from production and transportation, to the processing, marketing and retailing of food products. It will strike a balance between local, regional and global food supply disciplines.



An important strategy for achieving sustainability will be to strengthen local and regional food systems, encourage short supply chains to reduce dependence on the global supply chain. For example, in order to increase food production and provide employment to the unemployed due to Covid-19 overcrowding, the Bhutanese government has taken initiatives to improve agriculture in urban and peri-urban areas. To ensure food security, the government has provided various assistances for the use of uncultivated land for production of vegetables and other crops.



Digitization of agriculture needs to be strengthened. It is important to strengthen the food security system as well as ensure better hygiene. It is also important to ensure strict production standards to prevent the spread of disease and to protect the health of workers in agriculture and the supply chain. Government agencies at various levels need to support small and medium enterprises for family farming and urban farming in order to make epidemic agriculture smarter and to keep the food system in order. It is also important to strengthen the social protection net to protect vulnerable communities.



Adequate emergency food assistance should be provided as much as possible. In particular, special attention needs to be paid to assisting the most vulnerable populations, including women and children, where supply chain is severely disrupted. Food support programs that ensure adequate access to healthy foods, and not just adequate calorie intake, should also be designed.



To mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture and the food system, an appropriate adaptation plan with strong measures is needed, which mutually reinforces. Sustainability is one of the major dimensions of food security. It is important to optimize water, air, soil and ecosystem management for sustainable food production and healthy delivery. Investment should be increased to improve resource utilization efficiency in every sector of the food system.



A favorable agricultural policy environment is needed to manage shocks and vulnerabilities. What is in the country and the current agri-friendly government is managing it efficiently. It is possible to build a strong food system by creating a viable environment through government policy, financial investment and greater alignment of the institutional system. To keep the epidemic supply chain operational, value chain actors should be assisted in developing skills so that they are adequately able to cope with future epidemics and other challenges.



Research and innovation are essential inputs to increase the efficiency and resilience of the food system, and are part of the foundation of sustainable agriculture and food security. More emphasis should be placed on advanced research, knowledge and innovation to develop and support agriculture, food and health systems to combat epidemics. At the same time, the formulation of a framework of interdependence between pandemic-smart and climate-smart agriculture will bring benefits.

Dr M Jamal Uddin, Agricultural Economist, Former National Consultant of FAO; Senior Scientist, BARI

















