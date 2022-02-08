IBBL achieves Gold Remittance Award

Video
Banking Events

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has achieved Gold Award in Remittance category for 2021 and 2022 conferred by the Centre for NRBs. Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen handed over the award to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL at a programme organized by Centre for NRBs in Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Presided over by M S Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRBs,     Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Advisor to Prime Minister, Dr. Shamsul Alam, State-minister for Planning, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Professor Emeritus Dr. A B M Abdullah & Shahidul Alam, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Expatriate Welfare among others were present on the occasion.



