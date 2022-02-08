Video
Modhumoti Bank signs MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Banking Events

Modhumoti Bank signs MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd

Modhumoti Bank signs MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd

Modhumoti Bank Ltd signed an MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd recently at Bank Head Office, Gulshan, says a press release.
In the presence of  Arab Fazlur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer of Modhumoti Bank Limited,  Md. Shaheen Hawlader, Head of Retail Banking Division of the Bank and  Kazi Mizanur Rahman, Managing Director of Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Under this agreement, Modhumoti Credit & Debit cardholders will enjoy 10 percent discount on food and 30 percent discount on the published rates of the hotel room. Among others, senior officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion.


