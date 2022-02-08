

Modhumoti Bank signs MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd

In the presence of Arab Fazlur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer of Modhumoti Bank Limited, Md. Shaheen Hawlader, Head of Retail Banking Division of the Bank and Kazi Mizanur Rahman, Managing Director of Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, Modhumoti Credit & Debit cardholders will enjoy 10 percent discount on food and 30 percent discount on the published rates of the hotel room. Among others, senior officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion.



