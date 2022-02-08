

Bank Asia holds annual business meet

Bank Asia held a day-long "Annual Business Meet 2022" through digital platform at Bank Asia Tower, Kawran Bazar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.A Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bank, was the chief guest of the programme. Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee of the Bank, presided over the programme. Mohd. Safwan Choudhury, Vice Chairman, Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of Board Audit Committee, Prof. M. A. BaquiKhalily, Chairman of Board Risk Management Committee, EnamChowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Ms. Tania NusratZaman, Directors of the Bank and Md. Arfan Ali, President & Managing Director attended the program. Deputy Managing Directors, Departmental Heads, Branch Heads and employees totalling around 2,000 people attended the program.The meeting reviewed the Bank's business opportunities and challenges for the year 2022 and put forward recommendations and suggestions to meet the target and bring forth desired strategic changes.