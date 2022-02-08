

Southeast Bank gets remittance award

Anwar Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank receiving the Award from Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP.



Southeast Bank Ltd has received 'Appreciation Remittance Award-2022' at a function recently held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel organized by Centre for NRB on the theme "Branding Bangladesh", says a press release.Anwar Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank receiving the Award from Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP. The award is being awarded for Outstanding Remittance Services the Bank provided to Non Resident Bangladeshis (NRB) during the year 2021.