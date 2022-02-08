Video
Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

TAIPEI, Feb 7: GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany's Siltronic AG failed.
Sunday's announcement comes amid shortages of processor chips and other semiconductors that are disrupting auto manufacturing, smartphone and other industries. Producers are announcing plans to expand output, which will boost demand for wafers.
GlobalWafers' bid to buy Siltronic fell through after German regulators failed to complete a review of the offer by a Jan. 31 deadline. The Taiwanese company said the 100 billion New Taiwan dollars ($3.6 billion) earmarked for the purchase will go into expanding its production capacity instead.
The company. headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, said production should increase in the second half of 2023 but gave no details of possible locations.
GlobalWafers says it is the world's third-largest supplier of silicon wafers used in semiconductors for information technology, auto manufacturing and other products. It has factories in Taiwan, Japan, the United States, South Korea, China and Southeast Asia.    -AP


