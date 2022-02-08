British Council holds Study UK Virtual Fair Feb 19

Following the immense success of the regional Study UK Virtual Fairs in 2020 and 2021, the British Council is organising the fourth installment on February 19 next.

To be held from 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm, Bangladesh time, the fair will showcase wide ranging study and career opportunities in the UK to participants from four countries in South Asia: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The virtual fair will provide an opportunity for students to interact with faculty leaders and providers from across the UK. While international travel may be on pause or limited, this creates the perfect opportunity to start planning and seeking advice from the experts.

Students will also get the opportunity to post questions in the virtual fair, visit chat rooms, download catalogues, and exchange business cards.

Interested students can register for the virtual fair through https://bdbritish.org/study-uk-feb. The students will be provided with login instructions after the completion of the registration.

Representatives from over 26 UK HEIs, British Council IELTS, UK Visa and Immigrations (UKVI) and Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) will participate in this virtual fair and interact with the attendees to guide them on courses, admission process, scholarships and more. Further details on the virtual fair and how the experience for students can be maximised can be found here: https://bd.registration.study-uk.britishcouncil.org/plan-your-visit

















