Tk 4,168.16cr plan taken to excavate four rivers

The government has taken a massive project to excavate Jinai, Ghagot, Banshi and Nagda rivers to restore their water flow and improve inland shipping navigability and flood management at a cost of Tk 4,168.16 crore.

The project officials say the navigability of the rivers will improve and could be restored through excavation in confluence of the four rivers to ensure smooth and uninterrupted water flow throughout the year. River banks will be protected at landing stations.

Planning Commission officials said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed various issues on June 29 last year after receiving proposal from the Ministry of Shipping. The project has been recommended for presentation before the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with compliance of certain changes. BIWTA will implement it by June 2026.

The project proposal says siltation in Ghagot River from Nilphamari to Gaibandha, Banshi River from Jamalpur to Keraniganj in Dhaka, Jinai River from Sherpur to Tangail and Nagda River in Gazipur District has made most river beds barren for a long time without excavation.

Although navigability returns in rainy season, water flow gets dried in dry season disrupting movement of boats and vassals. To restore their navigability, surveys were conducted by Institute of Water Modeling IWM in recent past.

The main project components include 2,164.50 km hydrographic survey, 505.5 lakh sq m engineering survey, crop compensation for 2,000 hectare, construction of 140 lakh cubic meters soil dyke, 329.50 lakh cubic meters BIWTA dredging, building riverside conservation dam and 460 man/hours consulting services.

Ghagot river originates from Teesta river of Jaldhaka upazila and falls into Jamuna river in Kanchipara union of Fulchhari upazila in Gaibandha district. The river is much wider in the downstream than upstream. It is 192 km long, and between 20 m to 50 m wide. There is lot of water flow in the river during monsoon but it loses flow during February-April season.

Banshi river originates from Hamidpur of Jamalpur Sadar from old Brahmaputra river and falls into Dhaleshwari at West Hazratpur of Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka district. The length of the river is 260 km and between 5 and 200 meters wide. The river will require 63 km of excavation to restore navigability.

Jinai River will require excavation of 142 km and 22 km excavation to be needed for Nagda river which has originated from Shitalakshya river near Char Sindur and fell into Balu river, project documents said.



















