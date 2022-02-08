Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 February, 2022, 8:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tk 4,168.16cr plan taken to excavate four rivers

Published : Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Mizanur Rahman

The government has taken a massive project to excavate Jinai, Ghagot, Banshi and Nagda rivers to restore their water flow and improve inland shipping navigability and flood management at a cost of Tk 4,168.16 crore.
The project officials say the navigability of the rivers will improve and could be restored through excavation in confluence of the four rivers to ensure smooth and uninterrupted water flow throughout the year. River banks will be protected at landing stations.
Planning Commission officials said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed various issues on June 29 last year after receiving proposal from the Ministry of Shipping. The project has been recommended for presentation before the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with compliance of certain changes. BIWTA will implement it by June 2026.
The project proposal says siltation in Ghagot River from Nilphamari to Gaibandha, Banshi River from Jamalpur to Keraniganj in Dhaka, Jinai River from Sherpur to Tangail and Nagda River in Gazipur District has made most river beds barren for a long time without excavation.
Although navigability returns in rainy season, water flow gets dried in dry season disrupting movement of boats and vassals. To restore their navigability, surveys were conducted by Institute of Water Modeling IWM in recent past.
The main project components include 2,164.50 km hydrographic survey, 505.5 lakh sq m engineering survey, crop compensation for 2,000 hectare, construction of 140 lakh cubic meters soil dyke, 329.50 lakh cubic meters BIWTA dredging, building riverside conservation dam and 460 man/hours consulting services.
Ghagot river originates from Teesta river of Jaldhaka upazila and falls into Jamuna river in Kanchipara union of Fulchhari upazila in Gaibandha district. The river is much wider in the downstream than upstream. It is 192 km long, and between 20 m to 50 m wide. There is lot of water flow in the river during monsoon but it loses flow during February-April season.
Banshi river originates from Hamidpur of Jamalpur Sadar from old Brahmaputra river and falls into Dhaleshwari at West Hazratpur of Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka district. The length of the river is 260 km and between 5 and 200 meters wide. The river will require 63 km of excavation to restore navigability.
Jinai River will require excavation of 142 km and 22 km excavation to be needed for Nagda river which has originated from Shitalakshya river near Char Sindur and fell into Balu river, project documents said.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL achieves Gold Remittance Award
Modhumoti Bank signs MoU with Mohanpur Parjatan Ltd
Bank Asia holds annual business meet
Southeast Bank gets remittance award
China joins industrial design IP treaty
‘India losing e-cycle manufacturing to Europe, China’
Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion
British Council holds Study UK Virtual Fair Feb 19


Latest News
Indonesian crocodile freed after five years trapped in tyre
Narayanganj City mayor, councillors to take oath Wednesday
Almost all of Search Committee members associated with AL: BNP
Won't allow anyone to destabilise rice market: Food Minister
PM hopes people will vote for AL in next election
80 village police men get bicycles in Naogaon
19 held in Rajshahi on various charges
2 killed in Naogaon road accident
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for 'compromise'
Chattogram keep BPL playoff hopes alive with thrilling victory
Most Read News
Dhaka Nagar Paribhan to add three more routes
Youth crushed under train in Dhaka
DU to reduce 1085 seats, scraps ‘Gha’ unit
Fire catches at Ctg Agro farm
Khaleda Zia receives 'Mother of Democracy Award'
Left parties demand removal of Commerce, Food ministers
Eight killed, 15 injured in Mexico bus crash
Removal of US sanctions is its 'red line': Iran
Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid
HC rules against BB circular on private bank employees’ salary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft